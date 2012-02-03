SEOUL Feb 3 GM Korea, the South Korean
unit of General Motors Co, said on Friday it had named
the president and managing director of GM Argentina, Uruguay and
Paraguay as its new president.
Sergio Rocha will take on the new role on March 1 and
succeeds Mike Arcamone, who resigned last month, GM Korea said
in a statement.
John Buttermore has since served as interim chief executive.
GM could transfer some Chevrolet production from South Korea
to Opel in Europe in a bid to salvage its struggling European
unit, Reuters reported earlier, raising the spectre of a
struggle with GM Korea union members.
