SEOUL Feb 3 GM Korea, the South Korean unit of General Motors Co, said on Friday it had named the president and managing director of GM Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay as its new chief executive, less than one month after his predecessor resigned.

Brazilian national Sergio Rocha will take on the new role March 1 and succeeds Mike Arcamone, who left GM Korea after two and a half years for Canadian firm Bombardier Inc.

John Buttermore, GM International Operations Vice President of Manufacturing, has since served as interim chief executive.

Since beginning his career in product engineering at GM's Brasilian operations in 1979, Rocha has held several key posts at GM, including executive director of global program management at its headquarters in Detroit.

Korea is a small market for GM, but one of the U.S. carmaker's key production bases, accounting for about a quarter of its global production and exporting Chevrolet cars sold in Europe.

GM could transfer some Chevrolet production from South Korea to Opel in Europe in a bid to salvage its struggling European unit, Reuters reported earlier, a move likely to be strongly opposed by GM Korea's union.

GM Korea, which trails far behind Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors in South Korean car sales, is looking to increase its domestic market share from 8.9 percent last year to a double-digit percentage this year. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)