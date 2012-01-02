Goldman's new London office set for occupancy in 2019
Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building a new 1.1 million square foot office in London with initial occupancy slated for 2019, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
SEOUL, Jan 2 - GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during December (in units):
December 2011 December 2010
TOTAL SALES 68,181 71,148
OVERSEAS SALES 54,567 56,835
DOMESTIC SALES 13,614 14,313
Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Land and Buildings comments on Ashford's offer to acquire Felcor Lodging Trust
* Bill Miller acquires LMM LLC, rebrands fund family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: