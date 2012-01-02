SEOUL, Jan 2 - GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during December (in units):

December 2011 December 2010

TOTAL SALES 68,181 71,148

OVERSEAS SALES 54,567 56,835

DOMESTIC SALES 13,614 14,313

Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)