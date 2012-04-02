BRIEF-Novocure qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Novocure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides company update
SEOUL, April 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during March (in units):
MARCH 2012 MARCH 2011
TOTAL SALES 76,823 67,628
OVERSEAS SALES 63,293 55,363
DOMESTIC SALES 13,530 12,265
Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. Is South Korea's third-largest auto maker. General motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)
* Novocure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides company update
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Carter's Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results