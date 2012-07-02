BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
SEOUL, July 2 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during June (in units):
June 2012 June 2011
TOTAL SALES 78,023 72,855
OVERSEAS SALES 64,483 59,094
DOMESTIC SALES 13,540 13,761
Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea. (Reporting By Iktae Park)
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,