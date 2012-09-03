SEOUL, SEPT 3 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during August(in units): August 2012 August 2011 TOTAL SALES 45,167 54,444 OVERSEAS SALES 35,359 43,036 DOMESTIC SALES 9,808 11,408 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.