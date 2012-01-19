SEOUL Jan 19 The interim chief executive
of the South Korean unit of General Motors plans to meet
its union leader on Friday amid market talk of a possible move
to shift some production from the country to Europe, a union
official said on Thursday.
Reuters reported earlier that GM could transfer some
Chevrolet production from South Korea to Opel in Europe in a bid
to salvage its struggling European unit.
"The union leader was invited today by John Buttermore (GM
Korea's interim chief executive) to meet Friday morning...and he
plans to ask about the reports on some production shifting out
of Korea," the official said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)