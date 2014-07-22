BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry to use AI to operate warehouses in Japan - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei
BANGKOK, July 22 GMM Grammy Pcl
* Says its subsidiary Z Trading Co signs a deal to buy an unidentified amount of stake in a pay television broadcaster CTH Pcl for 1.03 billion baht ($32.43 million), it said in a statement
* Says it will transfer a 100 percent in another subsidiary GMM B Co to pay for the CTH stake and expects the transaction to be completed within July 31
* Says the deal will support its cable television business given CTH has subscribers of more than 2.5 million households Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Daiwa House Industry to use artificial intelligence to operate warehouses in Japan requiring investment of about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A U.S. judge gave the final approval on Thursday to a settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit against Lyft, ending a legal case that challenged the independent contractor status of the company's drivers.