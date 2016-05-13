BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 GMO TECH Inc :
* Completes repurchase of 39,400 shares of its common stock at the price of 100 million yen in total, on May 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FtUv6H
* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Eplus Inc- stock split will be in form of a 100 percent stock dividend payable on March 31, 2017