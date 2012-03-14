BRIEF-Mosaic estimates environmental capex at about $310 mln in 2018
* Mosaic Co - In 2018, co estimates environmental capital expenditures will be about $310 million
March 14 GMP Capital Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell, hurt primarily due to weaker performance in its capital markets segment.
Net income was C$2.4 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$46.0 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted net income was C$4.3 million, compared with C$46.5 million last year.
Revenue fell 53 percent to C$72.7 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 15 Goldcorp Inc reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday compared to a steep loss a year ago, as much lower costs at its gold mines in the Americas and a higher gold price offset lower production.
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation