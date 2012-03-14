March 14 GMP Capital Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell, hurt primarily due to weaker performance in its capital markets segment.

Net income was C$2.4 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$46.0 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted net income was C$4.3 million, compared with C$46.5 million last year.

Revenue fell 53 percent to C$72.7 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)