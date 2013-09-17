NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India's GMR Infrastructure
Ltd said on Tuesday it had sold its majority stake in
a highway construction unit for about 2.22 billion rupees ($35
million), which will help the company reduce its debt.
GMR has sold its 74 percent stake in Ulundurpet Expressways
to the India Infrastructure Fund of IDFC Ltd, a
company statement said.
Indian infrastructure firms - many of whom have been
struggling with debt, slow project execution times and the
country's weakening economy - have been looking to sell stakes
in projects or units as a means of reducing their debt.
($1 = 62.8350 rupees)
