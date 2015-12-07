* GMR has net debt of 410 bln rupees
By Tommy Wilkes and Karen Rebelo
NEW DELHI, Dec 7 Indian infrastructure company
GMR Group plans to raise at least $1 billion over the next two
years to cut debt, repay investors in its airports business and
prepare for a new phase of growth, its chief financial officer
said on Monday.
GMR, which has a net debt of 410 billion rupees ($6.2
billion), has held preliminary talks with investors about
selling stakes in its airports and energy businesses but is "not
in a hurry" to sell and talks are not at an advanced stage, CFO
Madhu Terdal said.
New funding for loss-making GMR could come from a variety of
sources, including listing its energy or airports businesses.
"It will be partly used to repay debt. We may also grow into
the renewables space, or look at a small expansion into our
existing energy business," Terdal told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "We are now in the turnaround phase."
Two Indian newspapers said on Monday that Fairfax Financial
Holdings and Singapore's Changi Airports International were in
talks about taking a stake in GMR's airports business, but
Terdal said the reports were inaccurate.
"GMR Airports are jewels in the crown. We are not going to
do in a hurry anything just because we are under stress at the
group level," he said.
Like many Indian infrastructure companies, GMR has been
hobbled by large debts and a squeeze on its earnings in the last
few years caused by an economic slowdown and delays in getting
coal for its plants.
Terdal said with the increased availability of coal and a
raft of new power purchase deals struck this year, GMR's outlook
was improving.
In September, the company started earning more than it owes
in debt repayments as more projects came on line, generating
cash.
GMR last week raised $300 million from Kuwait Investment
Authority by selling 60-year bonds.
"We are doing a slew of things so that in the next 12-18
months we are ready for growth," he said.
($1 = 66.6500 Indian rupees)
