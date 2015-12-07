NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian infrastructure firm GMR
Group plans to raise at least $1 billion over the next two years
to help cut debt, repay investors in its airports business and
prepare for a new phase of growth, its chief financial officer
said on Monday.
"It will be partly used to repay debt. We may also grow into
the renewables space, or look at a small expansion into our
existing energy business," Madhu Terdal told Reuters in a
telephone interview. "We are now in the turnaround phase."
GMR, which has a net debt of 410 billion rupees ($6.15
billion), has also held preliminary talks with investors about
stake sales in its airports and energy businesses but is "not in
a hurry" to sell and talks are not at an advanced stage, Terdal
said.
($1 = 66.6500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Karen Rebelo; Editing by Sunil
Nair)