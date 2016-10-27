NEW DELHI Oct 27 India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd
said on Thursday that an international tribunal had
ruled the Maldives government should pay it $270 million in
compensation for cancelling a contract to modernise and run the
archipelago's main airport.
GMR said the compensation, awarded to one of its
subsidiaries, covers the debt, equity invested in the project
and a return of 17 percent, as well as termination payments and
legal costs net of taxes.
A spokesman for the Maldives government could not
immediately be reached for comment and it was not clear how the
three member Singapore-based tribunal, which ruled previously
that the Maldives was liable for payment, would enforce its
order.
Agreed in 2010, the $511 million deal for Ibrahim Nasir
International Airport was the largest foreign investment in the
Indian Ocean tropical island chain famous for its luxury beach
resorts popular with honeymooners and scuba divers.
After cancelling GMR's contract in 2012, Maldives in 2014
awarded a Chinese company with an agreement to upgrade the
airport.
"It has always been our firm belief that the cancellation of
the concession agreement by the Government of Maldives was
wrongful. We are happy to note that the Tribunal has
unequivocally upheld this stand and closed the adjudication with
a final award of compensation," GMR said in a statement.
India has been concerned about growing Chinese involvement
in the Indian Ocean as Beijing opens its purse strings and
builds a network of ports dubbed the String of Pearls.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)