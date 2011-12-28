MUMBAI Dec 28 India's GMR Infrastructure said on Wednesday Petronas Power, a unit of Malaysian state-run oil company Petronas, will pay S$50 million for a 30 percent stake in unit GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

The transaction was completed on Tuesday, a statement from GMR Infrastructure said.

After the deal, GMR Infrastructure's stake in GMR Energy stands at 70 percent.

Petronas Power has also paid about S$19 million equivalent towards the 30 percent shareholder loan contributed by GMR, said the statement.

On Sept. 26, GMR Infrastructure entered into a definite agreement for the stake sale, but had not disclosed the financial terms.

GMR Energy is developing an 800 megawatt, gas-based power project on Jurong Island, Singapore, which will be set up by a consortium comprising Siemens and Samsung .

Shares in GMR Infrastructure closed up 1.27 percent at 19.90 rupees in a Mumbai market that closed down 0.92 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)