Dec 2 GM

GM says dealers in u.s. Delivered 225,818 vehicles in november; total sales were up 6 percent compared to a year ago

* GM says November u.s. Retail sales were up 5 percent and fleet deliveries were up 11 percent

* GM says estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in november was 17.1 million

* GM all vehicles inventory at Nov-end 794,411 units versus 792,489 units at Oct-end

* GM says estimated 2014 seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicle sales 16 mln - 16.5 mln