March 2 European private equity firm GMT
Communications Partners said it promoted Natalie Tydeman to
senior partner, effective January 2015.
The firm, which focuses on the content, communications
infrastructure and tech-enabled services markets, said it also
promoted Vikram Krishna to partner and Francois Stoessel to
principal.
Tydeman has been with the firm since 2007 and most recently
played a leading role in the acquisition of Seagull, a provider
of computer-based training for seafarers.
She has worked in the communications industry for 17 years.
Krishna joined GMT Communications in 2005 and Stoessel
joined as an associate in 2011.
