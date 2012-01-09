DETROIT Jan 8 The agency that monitors
U.S. vehicle safety is "comfortable" that a proposed fix to the
Chevrolet Volt eliminates the risk of fire days after the
electric car is involved in a crash, a senior official said on
Sunday.
David Strickland, administrator of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, said a solution proposed by
General Motors Co addresses the causes of fires observed
in the Volt in federal safety tests last year.
"We felt comfortable with it," Strickland said on the
sidelines of the Detroit auto show.
NHTSA launched a probe of the Volt's battery pack in
November.
Last week, GM said it had developed a fix for the Volt that
would better protect the vehicle's 400-pound lithium ion battery
by adding steel reinforcements and taking other steps to prevent
coolant fluid from leaking and triggering a fire.
GM said it had shared its engineering and test results with
NHTSA and was optimistic that its proposed fix would allow the
U.S. safety agency to close its investigation.
GM said it would begin making the repairs at Chevy
dealerships in February. The automaker has sold about 8,000
Volts in the United States, just over half of the target it had
set for the past year.
"While GM has moved forward, we still have some work to do,"
Strickland said. "Hopefully, we'll be concluding fairly soon,
but our investigation is still open."
A relatively quick solution to the Volt safety issue would
mean that GM could avoid a time-consuming and costly distraction
and a recall of a key "halo" vehicle.
GM has made the Volt the symbol of its determination to seize
a leadership position in fuel economy and green technology and
its engineers have been racing to respond to a safety
investigation by U.S. regulators since late last year.
At a separate event also in downtown Detroit, GM's chief
executive, Dan Akerson, said the automaker may have to adjust
production rates for the Volt.
"We're going to match production with demand," said Akerson
when asked about meeting Volt sales targets. "There are new
variables in the equation, so we'll see. We've been responsive
to our customers' needs, and, at the end of the day, that will
serve us well," Akerson said.
The Volt's battery is designed to provide a range of about
40 miles on electric power. The plug-in hybrid also has a
gasoline-powered 1.4-liter engine to provide additional range
after the battery has been drawn down.
The plug-in hybrid costs $40,000 before a $7,500 federal tax
credit in the United States.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matt Driskill)