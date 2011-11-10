BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 Danish headset and hearing aid maker GN Store Nord three-month results to end-September (millions of Danish crowns):
Q3 2011 Q3 2010* Sales 1,359 1,248 EBITA 173 2,188 Net result 118 1,600
NOTE: Third-quarter 2010 comparison figures include a large one-off gain from GN Store Nord's lawsuit against Polish telecoms operator TPSA . (Copenhagen newsroom, tel: +45 3396 9649, e-mail:; copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.