Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish hearing aid maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday and said it would aim to improve margins this year.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 301 million Danish crowns ($54 million) from 878 million crowns a year earlier.
It forecast 2013 EBITA at 1.19 billion to 1.28 billion crowns excluding restructuring costs and said it would aim to raise its EBITA margin to around 19 percent from 9.9 percent in 2012. ($1 = 5.5797 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)