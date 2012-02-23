(Adds detail, background, quote)
* Q4 underlying EBITA 303 mln DKK, vs 288 mln forecast
* Q4 revenue 1.57 bln DKK, vs 1.51 bln forecast
* Expects 2012 earnings to rise
* Shares down 0.8 percent
COPENHAGEN, Feb 23 Danish hearing aids and
headsets maker GN Store Nord reported a 32 percent rise
in underlying fourth-quarter profit after its business remained
resilient to the economic crisis, and forecast higher 2012
earnings.
"Demand on the global markets for hearing aids proved
resilient in 2011 with little signs of noticeable weakening,
despite the significant deterioration in consumer confidence
during the year," GN Store Nord said on Thursday.
GN Store Nord, which counts Swiss group Sonova,
German company Siemens and compatriot William Demant
as its main rivals in hearing aids, said it expected
overall organic growth in 2012 of more than 5 percent.
It saw 2012 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) rising to between 800-900 million Danish crowns
($142-$160 million) before non-recurring restructuring costs of
up to 200 million crowns.
EBITA would rise from 553 million crowns for 2011, excluding
payments from a settlement of a legal dispute with Polish
telecoms group TPSA, GN said.
GN confirmed its financial target for 2013 was to double the
group EBITA margin to around 19 percent from 9 percent in 2010,
excluding payments from TPSA, and raised its 2013 revenue target
by 100 million crowns to "more than 6.4 billion".
Fourth-quarter EBITA, excluding money from settlement of a
long dispute with Polish telecom group TPSA, rose a
third to 303 million crowns, compared with a forecast for 288
million in a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose to 1.57 billion crowns from 1.44 billion a year
earlier, against a 1.51 billion forecast.
GN said last month that TPSA had agreed to pay GN's DPTG
unit 550 million euros ($728 million) to settle a decade-old
dispute over income from a fibre-optic network that DPTG built
in Poland.
GN Store Nord included 731 million crowns of money from the
TPSA settlement in its fourth-quarter accounts.
TPSA is a France Telecom affiliate.
GN shares were down 0.8 percent at 0830 GMT.
(1 = 5.6166 Danish crowns = 0.7552 euro)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)