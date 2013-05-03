COPENHAGEN May 3 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord kept its full-year 2013 guidance unchanged on Friday after a more than 50 percent rise in first quarter operating profit.

The result was aided by cost cuts and stronger sales.

The company said it still saw organic revenue growth of 9-12 percent this year and and EBITA improvement of 40 to 50 percent compared with 2012. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)