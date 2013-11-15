COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord upgraded its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in third-quarter profits in line with analysts' expectations.

The group's core earnings are now forecast at 1.29 billion Danish crowns ($232.8 million), up from the previous estimate of 1.24 billion crowns because of higher than expected sales in its hearing aid unit. ($1 = 5.5422 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)