UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to attach to Reuters alert)
COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord upgraded its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in third-quarter profits in line with analysts' expectations.
The group's core earnings are now forecast at 1.29 billion Danish crowns ($232.8 million), up from the previous estimate of 1.24 billion crowns because of higher than expected sales in its hearing aid unit. ($1 = 5.5422 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources