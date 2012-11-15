COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN Store Nord reported third-quarter profits in line with expectations on Thursday and only made minor changes to its outlook.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 195 million Danish crowns in July-September from 173 million a year earlier, in line with an average forecast of 194 million in a Reuters poll.

GN Store Nord kept guidance for full-year 2012 EBITA unchanged at a range of 815 million to 875 million.

The company narrowed the organic growth guidance slightly to 4-5 percent from a previous guidance of 4-6 percent.

