COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord said it was appealing the Court of Cologne's rejection of its 1.1 billion euros claim against the German cartel office for blocing a sale of its GN ReSound unit to Sonova.

In February, the Court of Cologne dismissed GN Store Nord's claim for compensation after the German Federal Cartel Office prohitibed the unit's sale in 2007. (Reporting by Mette Fraende, Editing by Ritsuko Ando)