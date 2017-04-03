(Adds CEO, analyst)

April 3 GN Store Nord's hearing aid unit GN Hearing says:

* Launches new hearing aid, ReSound LiNX 3D

* The new device offers remote fitting and hearing aid updates

* "After an initial fit in the clinic, the user can request assistance for any fine-tuning of their settings wherever they are," it said in a statement

* "This is something we believe a large part of the customers will use. Today you have to go back to the clinic 3-7 times during the first couple of months to get it adjusted," GN Hearing CEO Anders Hedegaard told Reuters

* The World Health Organisation estimates there are 360 million people - over 5 percent of the world's population - with a disabling loss of hearing, yet current hearing aid production meets less than 10 percent of global need

* "They are selling a product that noone wants and when you do that, it is very important that the start-up and fitting phase is as smooth as possible," said Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard

* He said the new product could remedy the problem the industry has with people returning their devices in the early phase and might increase the low penetration rates

* The product is being launched in all primary markets during May, and Hedegaard said the firm aims to get it into the important U.S. Veterans Affairs channel in November

* Military veterans are a key customer in the United States, accounting for around 20 percent of all hearing aid units sold there

* GN Hearing's 2017 guidance already included the ReSound LiNX 3D launch, it said Source text: bit.ly/2osqvCm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)