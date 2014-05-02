COPENHAGEN May 2 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) on Friday.

Quarterly EBITA fell to 253 million Danish crowns ($47 million) from 258 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 273 million crowns in a Reuters poll. .

It kept its 2014 EBITA guidance of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.

