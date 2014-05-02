Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN May 2 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) on Friday.
Quarterly EBITA fell to 253 million Danish crowns ($47 million) from 258 million crowns a year earlier, below an average estimate of 273 million crowns in a Reuters poll. .
It kept its 2014 EBITA guidance of more than 1.33 billion crowns, and organic revenue growth of more than 8 percent.
($1 = 5.3830 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)