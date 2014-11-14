COPENHAGEN Nov 14 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported third quarter results a touch below analysts' expectations on Friday but raised its 2014 guidance slightly and said it expected strong growth in 2015 in GN Netcom.

EBITA in the quarter fell to 228 million Danish crowns ($38.1 million) from 294 million crowns a year earlier, and below an average estimate of 237 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

It said it now expected an EBITA of more than 1.240 billion crowns up from an earlier guidance of more than 1.235 billion crowns. 2014 organic revenue growth is still seen at 8 percent.

(1 US dollar = 5.9863 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)