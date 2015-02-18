COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported fourth-quarter core profit (EBITA) in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected a higher profit in 2015.

GN Store Nord said earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation rose to 477 million crowns ($73 million) from 390 million crowns a year earlier, in line with an average estimate of 478 million in a Reuters poll.

The company forecast 2015 EBITA of more than 1.48 billion crowns up from 1.26 billion in 2014.

($1 = 6.5263 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)