Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN Aug 11 Chief Executive Anders Hedegaard of hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord made the following comments to Reuters after the company posted second-quarter results slightly lower than analysts in a Reuters poll had expected:
* "The acquisition of Audigy Group was an important event for us in the second quarter and it will support our growth going forward."
* "The gross margin in the second quarter was lower than in previous quarters. It was mainly due to a change in product mix but it is also related to costs related to the acquisition of Audigy."
* "We keep full-year guidance but to reach that we need to make higher profit in the second half of 2016. It's a challenge but we think it's possible."
* Q2 revenue 2.25 billion Danish crowns ($337.8 million) (Reuters poll 2.18 billion crowns)
* Q2 EBITA 345 million crowns (Reuters poll 352 million crowns)
* Financial guidance for 2016 is confirmed
* GN Hearing confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of around 6 percent and EBITA of around 1.20 billion crowns
* GN Audio confirms its 2016 guidance of organic growth of 7-10 percent and EBITA of around 590 million crowns
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6606 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
