COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish hearing aid and headset
maker GN Store Nord said it would file an additional 280
million Danish crowns ($52.5 million) damages claim again Polist
telecoms group TPSA .
The group said on Tuesday its DPTG unit had filed the claim
after TPSA failed to comply with am award relating to phase one
of a trial covering the period 1994 to mid 2004.
The claim is the latest episode in a dispute dating back to
2001 over income from traffic over a network built in Poland by
DPTG, a unit of GN Store Nord.
The award for phase one ordered TPSA to pay about 2.9
billion Danish crowns to DPTG, which TPSA had not honored, GN
said.
DPTG's additional claim was based on the loss DPTG had
suffered as a result of the lack of payment, GN said.
($1 = 5.335 Danish crowns)
