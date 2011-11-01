COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord said it would file an additional 280 million Danish crowns ($52.5 million) damages claim again Polist telecoms group TPSA .

The group said on Tuesday its DPTG unit had filed the claim after TPSA failed to comply with am award relating to phase one of a trial covering the period 1994 to mid 2004.

The claim is the latest episode in a dispute dating back to 2001 over income from traffic over a network built in Poland by DPTG, a unit of GN Store Nord.

The award for phase one ordered TPSA to pay about 2.9 billion Danish crowns to DPTG, which TPSA had not honored, GN said.

DPTG's additional claim was based on the loss DPTG had suffered as a result of the lack of payment, GN said. ($1 = 5.335 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)