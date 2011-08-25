(Adds details, quote, background)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 Denmark's GN Store Nord said it achieved a step forward in its bid to pry data from Polish telecoms operator TPSA , as arbitrators rejected TPSA's objections as part of a long-running legal battle.

The ruling by the arbitrators is the latest episode in a dispute that goes back to 2001 over income from traffic over a network built in Poland by DPTG, a unit of hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord.

GN said in a statement that the Arbitration Tribunal in Vienna ordered TPSA to hand over the data related to phase 2 of a contract period from 1994-2009. Phase 2 ran from mid-2004-2009.

GN's DPTG unit had filed a request with the Arbitration Tribunal for the data relevant to calculating its share of revenue over the fibre-optic network on July 1, GN Store Nord said.

But France Telecom -controlled TPSA objected to the request and argued that the requested data were irrelevant to calculation, GN said.

"The Arbitration Tribunal has ... decided that TPSA must hand over to DPTG data relevant for the calculation of traffic on the NSL fiber optical telecommunication system and the revenue generated by the NSL during phase 2 (mid-2004 to 2009)," GN said.

GN maintains that DPTG is entitled to 14.8 percent of net profits from the network during the period 1994-2009.

In September last year, the arbitration tribunal awarded DPTG about 2.9 billion Danish crowns ($560.9 million) for phase 1 of the contract period which ran from 1994 to mid-2004.

But TPSA has not paid the money, and GN has said it will charge annual interest of 6 percent on the amount awarded to DPTG until payment is made.

In mid-January this year, DPTG filed a claim of 2.4 billion crowns for phase 2. ($1 = 5.170 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)