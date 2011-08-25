(Adds details, quote, background)
COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 Denmark's GN Store Nord
said it achieved a step forward in its bid to pry data
from Polish telecoms operator TPSA , as arbitrators
rejected TPSA's objections as part of a long-running legal
battle.
The ruling by the arbitrators is the latest episode in a
dispute that goes back to 2001 over income from traffic over a
network built in Poland by DPTG, a unit of hearing aid and
headset maker GN Store Nord.
GN said in a statement that the Arbitration Tribunal in
Vienna ordered TPSA to hand over the data related to phase 2 of
a contract period from 1994-2009. Phase 2 ran from
mid-2004-2009.
GN's DPTG unit had filed a request with the Arbitration
Tribunal for the data relevant to calculating its share of
revenue over the fibre-optic network on July 1, GN Store Nord
said.
But France Telecom -controlled TPSA objected to the
request and argued that the requested data were irrelevant to
calculation, GN said.
"The Arbitration Tribunal has ... decided that TPSA must
hand over to DPTG data relevant for the calculation of traffic
on the NSL fiber optical telecommunication system and the
revenue generated by the NSL during phase 2 (mid-2004 to 2009),"
GN said.
GN maintains that DPTG is entitled to 14.8 percent of net
profits from the network during the period 1994-2009.
In September last year, the arbitration tribunal awarded
DPTG about 2.9 billion Danish crowns ($560.9 million) for phase
1 of the contract period which ran from 1994 to mid-2004.
But TPSA has not paid the money, and GN has said it will
charge annual interest of 6 percent on the amount awarded to
DPTG until payment is made.
In mid-January this year, DPTG filed a claim of 2.4 billion
crowns for phase 2.
($1 = 5.170 Danish Crowns)
