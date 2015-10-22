(Changes source, adds detail, context, shares)
Oct 22 Nutritional products retailer GNC Holding
Inc sold dietary supplements containing two illegal
synthetic drugs in the United States, Oregon's attorney general
alleged in a lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum
alleges GNC violated the Oregon Unlawful Trade Practices Act by
selling thousands of units of products containing either
stimulants picamilon or BMPEA (beta-methylphenylethylamine).
"It is scary to know that certain products sold by GNC
contain an ingredient that is not even labeled - let alone
approved in the United States," Rosenblum said in a statement on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1jWFxdr)
Rosenblum said thousands of these products were sold over
the span of a couple of years.
Picamilon, while not approved in the United States, is used
as a prescription drug in some countries to treat neurological
conditions. BMPEA, a powerful stimulant and amphetamine-like
substance, is sometimes sold as weight loss or performance
enhancing nutritional supplements, the statement said.
GNC promptly removed all products containing those
ingredients following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
statements regarding the regulatory status of BMPEA and
picamilon, the company said late on Thursday.
Earlier this year, the FDA warned five companies to stop
selling supplements containing BMPEA as part of an ongoing
effort to clamp down on potentially dangerous weight-loss and
body-building products.
Vitamin supplement retailer Vitamin Shoppe Inc
entered into agreements in May with the Oregon and Vermont
attorneys general under which it agreed not to sell products
containing BMPEA.
BMPEA is often hidden in supplements containing the
botanical Acacia rigidula.
The FDA's action was followed by a warning asking companies
to stop selling dietary supplements containing the stimulant
DMBA. DMBA and BMPEA are similar to 1,3-dimethylamylamine, or
DMAA, which has already been banned by the FDA.
GNC's stock plunged as much as 21 percent in late afternoon
trading. The shares were up about 3 percent after hours.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj
Kalluvila)