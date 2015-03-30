* GNC starts selling herbal supplements in New York
* NY AG test also confirms GNC's products meet FDA
guidelines
* GNC agrees to tests that exceed FDA requirements
* Probe into Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Target products ongoing
* GNC shares up as much as 8 pct
March 30 GNC Holdings Inc said it
restored certain herbal supplements to its stores in New York
after reaching an agreement with the state's attorney general
that its products complied with the Food and Drug
Administration's guidelines.
GNC also agreed to adopt testing standards for herbal
supplements that exceed FDA requirements, a first in the United
States, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.
The end of a dispute that started on Feb. 2 sent the
company's shares up as much as 8 percent to a 52-week high of
$49.65 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
The company did not have to pay any monetary damages, just
implement reforms, Elizabeth DeBold, a spokeswoman for the
Attorney General's office said.
GNC was one of four retailers that halted sales of certain
supplements after being subpoenaed by Schneiderman as DNA tests
failed to detect plant materials that the companies claimed were
a part of their supplements.
Both internal and independent third-party tests had proved
that GNC's "products are safe, pure, properly labeled and in
full compliance with all regulatory requirements", the company
said in a statement on Monday.
GNC had said earlier that tests showed its products
contained all herbal extracts listed on labels, and on Monday
the company said it had restarted selling its Herbal Plus
products.
A study commissioned by the Attorney General to determine
the presence or absence of the DNA of certain plants in some
herbal supplements also found GNC's products were within
prescribed FDA guidelines, Schneiderman's statement said.
GNC will start DNA barcoding within 18 months to confirm the
authenticity of all plants used as sources for its herbal
supplements prior to processing, Schneiderman said.
The company would test for allergen contamination pre and
post production and had also agreed to prominently disclose in
its stores and on its website if a supplement product was
derived from whole herbs or extracts, Schneiderman said.
Herbal Plus is part of GNC's vitamins, minerals and herbal
supplements business, which accounts for almost 40 percent of
its U.S. retail revenue.
The investigation into the supplements sold by Walgreens
Boots Alliance Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Target Corp was ongoing, DeBold said.
Walgreens was reviewing the matter and intends to continue
cooperating with the Attorney General's office, spokesperson
James Graham said.
Wal-Mart and Target were not available for comment.
