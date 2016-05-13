May 13 GNCO Co Ltd :

* Says 3.35 billion won worth of its sixth bonds with warrants have been exercised into 2,176,736 shares of the company at 1,539 won per share on May 13

* Listing date of May 27 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Rp7a8q

