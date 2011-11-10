BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish headset and hearing aid maker GN Store Nord launched a new share buyback worth 200 million Danish crowns ($36.5 million) on Thursday.
"The programme will start today and end no later than March 22, 2012," GN Store Nord said in a statement. "The new share buyback program is in line with GN's capital structure policy."
It said it had an existing authorisation from shareholders to repurchase up to 15 percent of its stock for a nominal amount of up to 205 million crowns. ($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.