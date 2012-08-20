COPENHAGEN Aug 20 Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN Store Nord said on Monday that it was initiating a 400 million crowns ($66.06 million) share buyback that would be completed by the end of February at the latest.

GN Store Nord said in a statement that its current authorisation from shareholders allows it to purchase up to 20 percent of its own stock, and at the start of the new buyback programme it held 10.5 percent.

GN appointed SEB Enskilda as lead manager of the programme, the company said. ($1 = 6.0550 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)