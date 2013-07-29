STOCKHOLM, July 29 Denmark's GN Store Nord said on Monday it had raised its outlook for sales and earnings this year on the back of stronger growth and market share gains in its hearing aid business, GN ReSound.

The company said it now saw organic revenue growth at the Resound unit of more than 7 percent in compared to a previous outlook of 4-6 percent with core earnings (EBITDA) of more than 825 million crowns ($147 million) compared to previously 775-825 million.

The increase was reflected in the outlook for the overall group, which competes with Swiss group Sonova, Germany's Siemens and William Demant, with organic sales seen up more than 11 percent compared to 9-12 percent previously.

Group core earning were seen at more than 1.23 billion crowns compared to previous guidance for 1.19-1.28 billion.

($1 = 5.6213 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Mia Shanley)