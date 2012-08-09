COPENHAGEN Aug 9 Danish hearing aids and
headsets maker GN Store Nord reported higher
second-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts on
Thursday, helped by topline growth, market share gains and a
restructuring programme.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) rose to 185 million Danish crowns ($30.71 million) in
April-June from 13 6 m illion a year earlier, narrowly exceeding
an average forecast of 180 million in the Reuters poll.
GN Store Nord narrowed guidance for full-year 2012 EBITA to
a range of 815 million to 875 million crowns from an earlier
range of 800 million to 900 million and specified its organic
revenue growth forecast to 4-6 percent from an earlier outlook
of "more than 5 percent."
The company said it would launch a new 400 million crowns
share buyback programme to follow its current 1.3 billion crowns
programme and said the buyback plan reflected "continued
improvement of business fundamentals and performance."
($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)