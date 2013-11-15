COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord on Friday revealed new financial targets for its divisions GN ReSound and GN Netcom: * GN Resound organic revenue growth of 3 percentage points above market growth in 2014-16 * GN Netcom organic revenue growth of more than 10 percent in 2014-16 * GN Resound EBITA margin in line with top-tier competitors in 2016. * GN Netcom EBITA margin of 18-19 percent in 2016