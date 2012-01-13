COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Danish group GN Store Nord's view of mergers and acquisitions does not change as a consequence of a settlement with Polish telecom TPSA of a decade-old dispute, GN's chief financial officer said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, GN Store Nord said TPSA had agreed to pay 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to its DPTG unit to settle the dispute and it would double its share buyback programme to 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($223.70 million) and pay off debt.

"This should not change our view of M&A," GN Store Nord's CFO Anders Boyer said in a conference call. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)