COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Danish group GN Store
Nord's view of mergers and acquisitions does not change
as a consequence of a settlement with Polish telecom TPSA
of a decade-old dispute, GN's chief financial officer
said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, GN Store Nord said TPSA had agreed to pay
550 million euros ($703.84 million) to its DPTG unit to settle
the dispute and it would double its share buyback programme to
1.3 billion Danish crowns ($223.70 million) and pay off debt.
"This should not change our view of M&A," GN Store Nord's
CFO Anders Boyer said in a conference call.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)