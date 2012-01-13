COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Danish company GN Store
Nord said on Friday that Polish telecom operator TPSA
had agreed to settle a decade old dispute for a
payment of 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to its DPTG unit.
The settlement between the Danish maker of hearing aids and
headsets and France Telecom -controlled TPSA ends a
dispute over income from a fibre-optic network that GN Store
Nord's DPTG unit built in Poland for TPSA.
"With the settlement, TPSA agrees to pay a total of 550
million euros to DPTG as full and final payment," GN Store Nord
said in a statement.
GN Store Nord's portion of that amount would be equal to
about 3.06 billion Danish crowns ($526.56 million).
As a consequence of the deal, GN Store Nord would boost its
share buyback programme to 1.3 billion crowns from 600 million,
the Danish company said.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
($1 = 5.8114 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)