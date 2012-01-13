COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Danish company GN Store Nord said on Friday that Polish telecom operator TPSA had agreed to settle a decade old dispute for a payment of 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to its DPTG unit.

The settlement between the Danish maker of hearing aids and headsets and France Telecom -controlled TPSA ends a dispute over income from a fibre-optic network that GN Store Nord's DPTG unit built in Poland for TPSA.

"With the settlement, TPSA agrees to pay a total of 550 million euros to DPTG as full and final payment," GN Store Nord said in a statement.

GN Store Nord's portion of that amount would be equal to about 3.06 billion Danish crowns ($526.56 million).

As a consequence of the deal, GN Store Nord would boost its share buyback programme to 1.3 billion crowns from 600 million, the Danish company said. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) ($1 = 5.8114 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)