COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Denmark's GN Store Nord
said on Friday its DPTG unit had received a first
payment of 275 million euros ($351.92 million) from Polish
telecom group TPSA as agreed under a settlement of a
decade-old dispute.
Earlier on Friday, GN Store Nord said TPSA had agreed to
pay 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to DPTG to settle the
dispute and payment would come in two installments.
"The first payment amounting to 275 million euros has now
been received by DPTG," GN Store Nord A/S said in a statement.
A second payment of 275 million euros has been deposited in
an escrow account at Nordea Bank and will be released to DPTG as
soon as DPTG has initiated termination of ongoing enforcement
proceedings against TPSA, GN Store Nord said.
GN Store Nord says it is entitled to 75 percent of the money
paid to DPTG.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
(Reporting by John Acher)