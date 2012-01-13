COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Shares in GN Store Nord jumped on Friday after the Danish company said that Polish telecom TPSA agreed to pay 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to settle a decade-old dispute.

The stock opened up 10.9 percent and extended gains to 13.4 percent by 0807 GMT.

Earlier on Friday, GN Store Nord said it was entitled to 75 percent of the amount to be paid by TPSA to GN's DPTG unit and it would use the money to double its share buyback programme to 1.3 billion Danish crowns ($223.70 million) and pay off debt. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) ($1 = 5.8114 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)