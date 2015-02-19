Feb 19 Go-ahead Group Plc

* Half year pretax profit 44.7 million stg

* Interim dividend up 4.3 percent to 26.6 penceper share

* Full year expectations are unchanged

* Bus operating profit up 8.4% to £45.1m, in line with strategic target

* Rail operating profit down 2.9% to £10.2m, with margins reducing to 0.9%

* Contribution to government increased to £108.2m

* Challenging start to gtr franchise. Investment already underway to improve performance for passengers

* Working with network rail to minimise disruption to rail passengers during major infrastructure projects, in particular £6.5 billion thameslink programme

* H1 revenue up 13.8 percent to 1,558.7 million stg

* H1 operating profit up 6.1 percent to 55.3 million stg

* H1 revenue up 13.8 percent to 1,558.7 million stg

* H1 operating profit up 6.1 percent to 55.3 million stg

* H1 profit before tax up 10.9 percent to 44.7 million stg