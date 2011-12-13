* Sees FY operating profit ahead of previous view

* Says profit, sales boosted by strong rail growth

* Says still cautious on medium-term outlook

LONDON, Dec 13 British rail and bus operator Go-Ahead said full-year profit would likely exceed its expectations after a strong first-half performance.

The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, on Tuesday said revenues over the last six months had been boosted by new passengers looking to avoid the high cost of running cars turning to public transport.

"While we remain suitably cautious about the medium term wider economic outlook, trading in both our bus and rail divisions continues to be strong," Go-Ahead's Chief Executive David Brown said in a statement.

"This demonstrates the resilience of public transport during challenging economic times as passengers seek convenient and value-for-money alternatives to the private car."

The company, which also operates commuter rail franchises through its majority-owned joint venture Govia, said it now expected to deliver operating profit slightly ahead of its previous view, for the year to the end of June 2012.

Go-Ahead is expected to report an average full-year operating profit of 108.45 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.

It said its Southern and Southeastern rail units saw first half revenues rise around 9 percent, with ticket sales at its London Midland division up 13 percent.

Sales at its bus operations outside London were up 3.5 percent in the first half, it said, adding that total deregulated bus revenues were up around 5 percent.

Shares in the company, which have fallen 12 percent in the last three months, closed at 1,232 pence on Monday, valuing the group at around 531 million pounds ($829.42 million).

($1 = 0.6402 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Paul Sandle)