(Adds STC statement, details, background)
DUBAI Jan 30 Saudi Telecom Co STC has
agreed to buy mobile transmitter towers from rival operator
Atheeb Telecommunication Co for 230 million riyals
($61 million).
Telecom operators in the kingdom have been considering
offloading mobile transmitter towers to cut costs for more than
two years, either selling to private investors or merging
networks.
The proposed deal is subject to regulatory approval, the
companies said Monday in separate statements. They did not say
how many towers were included.
STC said the purchase, which it said it was financing
through "internal resources", would not have a material impact
on its financial results.
Market leader STC extended talks with number two operator
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) in October, although neither
company has since commented on the talks.
And Zain Saudi, the country's third largest
telecoms operator, expects to sell its towers for more than $500
million by June 30.
($1 = 3.7504 riyals)
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexander Smith)