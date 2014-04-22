MUMBAI, April 22 Mining in India's top iron
ore-exporting state of Goa is likely to restart in January next
year as all miners will be required to obtain environment and
forest clearances from the federal government, a state
government source said on Tuesday.
India's Supreme Court lifted a 19-month old ban on mining in
Goa on Monday, a move that will put more pressure on global
prices although it capped annual output in the state at 20
million tonnes.
The ban was imposed in 2012 as part of a drive to curb
illegal mining in Goa. It was lifted on the recommendation of a
panel appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the mining
industry.
"Mining won't start so soon... it should start somewhere in
January 2015 because of processing and other formalities," the
source, who handles mining in the state, told Reuters. "Mines
will have to comply with forest and environmental clearances."
The restart of mining activity will also be delayed by the
four-month long India's monsoon season that begins from June, he
said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)