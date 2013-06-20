LONDON, June 20 British transport group Go-Ahead
said its bus business would deliver better than expected
annual profit and that the unit was on track to grow operating
profit to 100 million pounds ($157 million) by 2016.
The bus and rail operator on Thursday said profits for the
year to June 29 would be in line with its expectations but now
expects a greater proportion to come from the bus division.
Go-Ahead is expected to report an average full-year pretax
profit of 83.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail franchises, said its rail team was working
on bids for London's Docklands Light Railway and Thameslink
franchises.
However, it said rail profitability was expected to be lower
next year due to Southeastern's unprofitable extension period
and challenging trading conditions in the Southern franchise.