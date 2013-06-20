LONDON, June 20 British transport group Go-Ahead said its bus business would deliver better than expected annual profit and that the unit was on track to grow operating profit to 100 million pounds ($157 million) by 2016.

The bus and rail operator on Thursday said profits for the year to June 29 would be in line with its expectations but now expects a greater proportion to come from the bus division.

Go-Ahead is expected to report an average full-year pretax profit of 83.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, said its rail team was working on bids for London's Docklands Light Railway and Thameslink franchises.

However, it said rail profitability was expected to be lower next year due to Southeastern's unprofitable extension period and challenging trading conditions in the Southern franchise.